East Valley

1 killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 9:16 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2023 - 7:55 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
One person was killed in a fatal crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

The collision occurred about 7:30 p.m. near South Nellis Boulevard and Spyglass Hill Drive, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police say a 2007 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard approaching Spyglass Hill Drive and made a left turn into the path of a 2007 Toyota Avalon traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard. The passenger of the Dodge Charger was transported to University Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge showed signs of impairment, police said, and was arrested.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

