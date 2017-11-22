ad-fullscreen
East Valley

1 person injured in east Las Vegas house fire

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2017 - 7:01 am
 

One person was injured in an early Wednesday morning fire in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported at 12:27 a.m. at 4449 Bluecrest Road, near Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Firefighters responding to the scene didn’t see flames or smoke until they entered the home. The fire was under control by 12:39 a.m., Buchanan said.

A man was transported to University Medical Center for treatment of a burn, Buchanan said. Only one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

