1 person injured in fire in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured in a fire in the east valley Monday night.

About 11:35 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department received reports of a possible tank explosion at The Suites at Flamingo, located at 4855 Boulder Highway near East Flamingo Road, fire spokesman Dan Heenan said.

Upon arrival, crews found a three-story, multifamily building with smoke but no fire damage, he said.

The occupant of the unit suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.