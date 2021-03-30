63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
East Valley

2 children found dead in east Las Vegas home fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 11:08 am
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 12:33 pm
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddin ...
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Emergency vehicles are seen around the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, ...
Emergency vehicles are seen around the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Two people were found dead in a house fire. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddin ...
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddin ...
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddin ...
Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two children were found dead following a house fire Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas, the Clark County Fire Department said.

About 10:10 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene at a home on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the house, the fire department said.

The fire was knocked down at about 10:40 a.m.

Crews found an infant, about 2 months old, and a toddler, about 2 years old, dead inside the home, Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said.

On the residential street Tuesday, near a line of yellow police tape, several people had gathered by about noon, visibly distraught.

Whitney said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
2
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
3
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
4
CDC extends eviction moratorium
CDC extends eviction moratorium
5
Coroner rules on teen’s New Year’s Day death
Coroner rules on teen’s New Year’s Day death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chey Rose, left, and Lawrence Warfield (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Alleged dognappers posed as buyers for $4K puppies
By / RJ

Two men arrested in the theft of three English bulldog puppies in northeast Las Vegas Monday posed as buyers willing to pay $4,000 for a dog before attacking the owner, then stealing the puppies at gunpoint, police said.