2 children found dead in east Las Vegas home fire

Two children were found dead following a house fire Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Two people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 10:10 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene at a home on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the house, the fire department said.

The fire was knocked down at about 10:40 a.m.

Crews found an infant, about 2 months old, and a toddler, about 2 years old, dead inside the home, Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said.

On the residential street Tuesday, near a line of yellow police tape, several people had gathered by about noon, visibly distraught.

Whitney said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

