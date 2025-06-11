2 die after car slams into wall, power pole in northeast Las Vegas

Two women from Las Vegas died in a single-car crash in the east valley.

Two women from Las Vegas died in a single-car crash Tuesday night in the east valley.

An unidentified 9-year-old girl was critically injured, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened at 7:44 p.m. on East Carey Avenue, east of North Pecos Road.

In a statement, police said “a 2007 Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Carey Avenue, approaching the intersection with Pecos Road at a high rate of speed. As the Nissan passed through the intersection, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Nissan struck the south-side curbing, traveled onto the sidewalk, hit a wall, collided with a power pole, and then was redirected back into the roadway where it came to final rest.

“The driver was ejected from the vehicle onto the roadway, while the front passenger was thrown into the rear compartment. A juvenile was pinned in the rear seat. Arriving medical personnel transported the juvenile to the UMC-Trauma Center, where it was determined that the juvenile sustained critical injuries.”

The driver, age 36, and front passenger, age 38, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger’s deaths mark the 75th and 76th traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.