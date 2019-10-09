2 displaced after house fire in eastern Las Vegas Valley

Crews were called around 5 p.m. for the fire on the 4500 block of Palmdale Court.

Two people were displaced after a fire Tuesday night in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called around 5 p.m. for the fire on the 4500 block of Palmdale Court, near East Desert Inn Road and South Mountain Vista Street, according to Deputy Chief Jonathan Wiercinski of the Clark County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flame showing from the front of a single-story, single-family home.

The fire was knocked down in about 25 minutes, Wiercinski said.

No injuries were reported. Southwest Gas and NV Energy were notified to assist with the utilities.

The fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.

