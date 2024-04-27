65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

2 killed in east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas crash
Henderson Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle carjacked in Las Vegas found in Henderson neighborhood
DUI suspect was going 140 in 45 mph zone before deadly crash, police say
California grocery chain opens 1st Vegas store
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2024 - 7:52 am
 

Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday in the east valley.

The crash occurred around 12:13 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue at Voyage Cove, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release a Toyota was traveling east on Sahara Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching Voyage Cove. Sahara Avenue is closed and ends east of Voyage Cove. The Toyota crashed through a section of the red and white warning signs and collided with a large concrete barrier, which was displaced from its position. The vehicle caught fire as it came to an uncontrolled stop. The Clark County Fire Department immediately responded to extinguish the fire and determined both occupants of the Toyota were dead.

The driver and passenger deaths mark the 55th and 56th traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2024. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas crash
recommend 2
Solar company contractor accused of bilking about $250K from seniors
recommend 3
DUI suspect was going 140 in 45 mph zone before deadly crash, police say
recommend 4
Las Vegas 911 system restored after outage lasting hours
recommend 5
Fatal traffic crashes take a big leap in Clark County in 2024
recommend 6
Look back: The Strip building that never opened — PHOTOS