2 killed in east Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 12:13 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue at Voyage Cove, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

DUI suspect was going 140 in 45 mph zone before deadly crash, police say

Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday in the east valley.

Police said in a news release a Toyota was traveling east on Sahara Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching Voyage Cove. Sahara Avenue is closed and ends east of Voyage Cove. The Toyota crashed through a section of the red and white warning signs and collided with a large concrete barrier, which was displaced from its position. The vehicle caught fire as it came to an uncontrolled stop. The Clark County Fire Department immediately responded to extinguish the fire and determined both occupants of the Toyota were dead.

The driver and passenger deaths mark the 55th and 56th traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2024. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.