2 killed in east Las Vegas crash ID’d
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified two people killed in an east Las Vegas crash this weekend.
The four-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard.
Jeff Manalo, 40, was driving a 2017 Mazda 3, and Melinda Manalo, 65, was his passenger, when the car crashed into a 2008 Toyota Sienna, a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck and 2013 Cadillac STX, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Both Las Vegas residents died at the scene, police said.
Police said the Mazda ran a solid red light through the intersection before veering onto wrong-way traffic, hitting three vehicles.
Seven other people in the other cars, including two children, suffered minor injuries, police said.
