2 killed in east Las Vegas crash ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified two people killed in an east Las Vegas crash this weekend.

The four-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard.

Jeff Manalo, 40, was driving a 2017 Mazda 3, and Melinda Manalo, 65, was his passenger, when the car crashed into a 2008 Toyota Sienna, a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck and 2013 Cadillac STX, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both Las Vegas residents died at the scene, police said.

Police said the Mazda ran a solid red light through the intersection before veering onto wrong-way traffic, hitting three vehicles.

Seven other people in the other cars, including two children, suffered minor injuries, police said.

