56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

2 killed in east Las Vegas crash ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2023 - 12:30 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified two people killed in an east Las Vegas crash this weekend.

The four-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard.

Jeff Manalo, 40, was driving a 2017 Mazda 3, and Melinda Manalo, 65, was his passenger, when the car crashed into a 2008 Toyota Sienna, a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck and 2013 Cadillac STX, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both Las Vegas residents died at the scene, police said.

Police said the Mazda ran a solid red light through the intersection before veering onto wrong-way traffic, hitting three vehicles.

Seven other people in the other cars, including two children, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
2
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
3
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
4
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
5
Raiders get physical, make statement with upset of Chiefs
Raiders get physical, make statement with upset of Chiefs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crews battle a fire Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at a Clark County School District building on the 28 ...
Fire breaks out at CCSD building
By / RJ

Personnel responded to a fire at a Las Vegas building operated by the Clark County School District, according to fire officials.

More stories
2 killed, 5 injured in four-car crash in NE Las Vegas
2 killed, 5 injured in four-car crash in NE Las Vegas
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash
Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries after west Las Vegas crash
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on northeast Las Vegas street
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on northeast Las Vegas street
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes