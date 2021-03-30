2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire

Two children were found dead following a house fire Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Family members console each other near where the Clark County Fire Department works a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County Fire Department and police work about a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members reunite and console each other near where the Clark County Fire Department works a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members converse with Metro officers near where the Clark County Fire Department works a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and friends come together down the block as the Clark County Fire Department and police work about a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney talks about a house fire along the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Burn marks and damage are about a house on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue as the Clark County Fire Department and police continue to work a house fire call there where two small children were killed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

About 10:10 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene at a home on the 6500 block of Caddington Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the house, the fire department said.

The fire was knocked down at about 10:40 a.m.

Crews found an infant, about 2 months old, and a toddler, about 2 years old, dead inside the home, Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said. He said a man who was at the house while it was on fire was also hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

“The gentleman stated the two kids were still in the house,” Whitney said. “There is heavy smoke damage throughout the house.”

On the residential street Tuesday, near a line of yellow police tape, several people had gathered by about noon, visibly distraught.

Whitney said the cause of the blaze is under investigation. It is believed that the fire started in a front room, then spread to a bedroom where the children were located.

“It’s going to be a while as they dig stuff out in their investigation to find an area of origin, that kind of stuff, putting the pieces together,” Whitney said.

A neighbor, Dan Smith, said he was in his home when he heard sirens blaring mid-morning. He looked out to see firefighters and police swarming what he described as a nice, quiet, residential neighborhood.

“There are a lot of kids out there always down there playing,” Smith said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

