2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash in which two people were killed Tuesday night.

The crash involving at least a Dodge Durango and two other vehicles happened about 9 p.m. near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said one person died at the scene and three people were hospitalized. One of those people died at the hospital, the other two had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One car was split in two and debris filled the scene of the crash in the middle of Sahara, which is closed in both directions between Arden Street and Marion Drive.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

