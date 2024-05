About 2,200 NV Energy customers were without power in the east valley Wednesday afternoon.

Popular Las Vegas pizzeria closes after strip mall fire cuts its power

Pair killed in fiery crash in east valley identified

Victim fatally shot during street marijuana sale, police say

About 2,200 NV Energy customers were without power in the east valley Wednesday afternoon.

The power outage, which began around 2:43 p.m., is concentrated within the 89110 zip code, according to NV Energy.

The cause of the outage and the estimated time of restoration were unknown as of 3:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.