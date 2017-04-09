2nd person dies after Saturday night traffic crashes

A pedestrian injured in a crash Saturday night involving a marked police car died later, the Clark County coroner’s office said Sunday. She was involved in one of two crashes that occurred in the intersection over several minutes and was the second to die.

About 9 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a critical-injury crash involving a marked Metro vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died, the coroner’s office said Sunday. Police so far have not commented about the car involved in the crash.

Two minutes later, another crash occurred at the same intersection. A 49-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Boulder Highway, Metro said.

The pickup truck involved in the crash remained on site, Metro said.

The identities of the people who died will be released after their families have been notified.

