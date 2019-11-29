3 displaced by apartment fire in east Las Vegas

Three people were displaced by a fire in an east Las Vegas apartment early Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were displaced by a fire in an east Las Vegas apartment early Friday.

The fire in a closet was reported at 6:08 a.m. at 1300 E. Harris Ave., near East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street, according to a news release from Tim Szymanski of the Las Vegas Fire Department.

He said the blaze on the first floor of the two-story building was extinguished about 6:30 a.m.

The fire was contained to the one unit. No injuries were reported. No cause or damage estimate was available.

One adult and two children were referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.