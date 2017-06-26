ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
East Valley

3 injured, power knocked out in east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2017 - 4:19 am
 
Updated June 26, 2017 - 6:09 am

Three men have been hospitalized and power has been knocked out to a portion of an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas police responded to a call that two vehicles collided just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Flamingo Avenue and Mountain Vista, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. A light pole was struck during the crash.

The driver of a Toyota was taken to a hospital as were the driver and passenger of a Chrysler 200.

As of 6 a.m., more than 400 customers were without power, according to the Nevada Power website.

Gordon said Flamingo Road will be closed in both directions while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
East Valley Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like