3-year-old hospitalized, 2 treated at scene of valley house fire

The blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road.

The Clark County Fire Department responds to a fire on the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department responds to a fire on the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child was hospitalized after a fire in southeast Las Vegas Monday morning.

The 3-year-old boy was in cardiac arrest when he was found, but medical personnel were able to restore a pulse, Clark County Fire Department chief Warren Whitney said. The boy also suffered “a significant amount of burns on his body,” Whitney said.

Multiple people reported the blaze about 10:15 a.m. at a home on the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road, according to a statement from Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon.

“According to callers, there may have been children inside the residence,” Blackmon said.

Firefighters found the boy inside the residence, Whitney said. There was no update on his condition as of the afternoon.

A woman told firefighters that she was getting ready to get in the shower when the fire started, Whitney said. She was outside the house when firefighters arrived, and told them where the boy was inside the house.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate had not yet been determined.

Las Vegas police confirmed that they responded to a fire in the area, but deferred to the fire department for further information.

