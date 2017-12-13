ad-fullscreen
East Valley

5 people displaced after fire in east Las Vegas apartment

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2017 - 7:19 am
 

Five people were displaced Tuesday night after a fire at an east valley apartment complex.

The Clark County Fire Department responded just after 11 p.m. to a fire in the attic space above an apartment at 5225 E. Charleston Blvd., according to Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.

The fire was under control by 11:30 p.m., Buchanan said, and no injuries were reported. Two adults and three children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The cost of damage caused by the fire has not yet been estimated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

