5 people, including 3 teens, injured in Las Vegas head-on crash

Five people, including three teenagers, were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2002 Toyota Camry was westbound on Sahara Avenue, east of the intersection with Pacific Summit Street. A 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan was eastbound on Sahara, west of the Toyota.

The crash occurred just before 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to police, the first day of spring break for students in the Clark County School District.

Authorities say the crash occurred when the drive of the Toyota, identified as a 20-year-old male, failed to maintain control of the vehicle and crossed into the eastbound travel lanes. The front of the Toyota collided with the front of the Volkswagen, police said.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Toyota sustained life-threatening injuries. The passengers in the Toyota included a 15-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen also sustained “serious” injuries, police said.

Authorities noted that an impaired driving investigation was completed on both drivers. However, results were not immediately released.