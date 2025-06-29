94°F
East Valley

5-year-old drowns in east Las Vegas pool

A 5-year-old child drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, according ...
A 5-year-old child drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2025 - 9:55 pm
 

A 5-year-old child drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call about a child drowning in the pool of an apartment community at 3800 South Nellis Blvd., near East Flamingo Road, just after 4 p.m.

Arriving officers performed CPR on the child, and medical personnel transported the child to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead, Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said in a text message Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

