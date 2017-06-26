50 people displaced by Las Vegas apartment fire

Firefighters battle a fire at Charleston Garden Apartments, 4850 E. Charleston Blvd., on Sunday. (Dave Butcher)

Firefighters battle a fire at Charleston Garden Apartments, 4850 E. Charleston Blvd., on Sunday. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battle a fire at Charleston Garden Apartments, 4850 E. Charleston Blvd., on Sunday. (Dave Butcher)

Firefighters battle a fire at Charleston Garden Apartments, 4850 E. Charleston Blvd., on Sunday. (Dave Butcher)

The American Red Cross was called in to help at least 50 people after a Sunday apartment fire in the east valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded just after noon Sunday to the Charleston Garden Apartments, 4850 E. Charleston Blvd., and found two second-floor apartments on fire, the department said.

One person at the scene reported suffering smoke inhalation but left the scene before medical personnel arrived.

Fire investigators ruled the fire accidental, caused by a malfunctioning stove top. The two upstairs units were heavily damaged by the fire and two units on the ground floor had slight water damage, fire officials said.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage, the Fire Deparment said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.