74-year-old struck by car in east Las Vegas has died

A 74-year-old man who was hit by a car last week while crossing a road in the east valley has died, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 74-year-old man who was hit by a car last week while crossing a road in the east valley has died, police said.

The man was attempting to cross Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard around 3:21 p.m. on July 15 when a southbound Chevrolet hit him, police said. He was not in a crosswalk.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died Thursday.

Police said the driver, 31-year-old Joseph Soriano, stayed at the scene and was not impaired.

It was the Metropolitan Police Department’s 53rd traffic-related death this year.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.