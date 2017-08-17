8 displaced after East Las Vegas apartment fire

Eight people were displaced after a Thursday morning apartment fire in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eight people were displaced after a Thursday morning apartment fire in the east valley.

Firefighters responded about 1:20 a.m. to an apartment complex at 3850 S. Mountain Vista St., near East Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway, and found smoke coming from a second-floor apartment, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

The building’s residents managed to evacuate safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported, Buchanan said. The fire was extiguished in less than 20 minutes.

Four adults and four children were displaced after the fire, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3850 S. Mountain Vista Street Las Vegas, Nevada