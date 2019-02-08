80-year-old woman dies in crash on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas

One person died after a two-car crash on Boulder Highway just south of the U.S. Highway 95 on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning shut down northbound lanes of Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas, police said. (NDOT Traffic Cam)

An 80-year-old driver who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt died Friday following a crash in east Las Vegas.

The crash was reported about 11:20 a.m. on the 4100 block of Boulder Highway, just south of the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp. The woman, driving a Nissan Versa, exited Boulder Station’s parking lot and attempted to cross all northbound lanes, entering the path of a northbound Chevy Cruz, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The Chevy then struck the driver’s side of the Nissan.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died, the Highway Patrol said.

The Chevy driver suffered minor injuries, and impairment was not immediately suspected as a factor, according to the agency.

The Metropolitan Police Department was assisting with traffic control in the area, where northbound lanes between Lamb Boulevard and U.S. 95 remained closed in the early afternoon.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified.

