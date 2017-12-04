9-year-old injured in east Las Vegas Valley car crash

A 9-year-old was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after a car crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 9-year-old was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after a car crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived just before 9 a.m. to the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near the Clark County Wetlands Park.

The child was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed.

No other details were immediately available. It was unclear Monday morning how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The intersection is closed while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, las vegas, nv