9-year-old killed in east Las Vegas Valley car crash

A 9-year-old was killed Monday morning after a car crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

A 9-year-old child was injured in a vehicle crash at Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street in east Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 9-year-old child was injured in a vehicle crash at Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street in east Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 9-year-old child was injured in a vehicle crash at Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street in east Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 9-year-old was killed Monday morning after a car crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived just before 9 a.m. to the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near the Clark County Wetlands Park. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the child, who suffered critical injuries, later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

#Traffic Alert: LVMPD is investigating a critical injury collision that occurred at Broadbent & Cherry St. Roads will be closed until the preliminary investigation is completed. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 4, 2017

No other details on the crash were available, and it was unclear Monday morning how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The intersection is closed while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, las vegas, nv