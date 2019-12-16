All clear after police check suspicious device in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police deemed a suspicious device posed no threat following an investigation Monday that shut down several east valley intersections.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after a suspicious device was found at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after a suspicious device was found at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after a suspicious device was found at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after a suspicious device was found at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police deemed a suspicious device posed no threat following an investigation Monday that shut down several east valley intersections.

Just before 11:40 a.m., a person called 911 to report the suspicious device at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Alejandra Zambrano.

Details regarding the device were not disclosed, but Metro’s All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response unit — better known as ARMOR — checked the device and deemed it safe by 2 p.m.

ARMOR is responsible for mitigating and investigating hazardous materials including explosive devices.

Road closures for the investigation included Nellis and Cedar Avenue, Walnut between Nellis and Betty Lane, and Cedar and Betty. They were being lifted as the investigation concluded.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.