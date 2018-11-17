Arizona man may have had medical episode before southeast Las Vegas crash

A 65-year-old Arizona man may have suffered a medical episode just before crashing his vehicle early Saturday in southeast Las Vegas.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Las Vegas police were notified that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe had crashed into a light pole and a block wall on East Sunset Road, west of South Pecos Road. The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man, who police have only identified as a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, may have suffered a medical episode, prompting him to veer right while driving east on Sunset Road, Metro said. The Chevrolet then struck a curb, sending the car into the pole and wall.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

