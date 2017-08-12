Barricaded man injured in southeast Las Vegas fire

A man barricaded inside an apartment suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon after a fire at a southeast valley apartment complex.

Copper Creek Apartments are shown in a screenshot. (Google)

The fire occurred about 4 p.m. at Copper Creek Apartments at 9490 S. Bermuda Road, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Firefighters discovered a man was barricaded inside, possibly armed with a weapon, after the fire was mostly extinguished, the Fire Department said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers took him into custody about 25 minutes after arriving at the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital with unspecified minor injuries, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

It was unclear why the man had barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Damage is initially estimated at $5,000, according to the Fire Department.

No one else was injured.

