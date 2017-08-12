ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
East Valley

Barricaded man injured in southeast Las Vegas fire

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 9:02 pm
 

A barricaded man suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon after a fire at an apartment complex in the southeast valley.

The fire occurred about 4 p.m. at Copper Creek Apartments at 9490 S. Bermuda Road, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Firefighters discovered a man was barricaded inside, possibly armed with a weapon, after the fire was mostly extinguished, the Fire Department said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers took him into custody about 25 minutes after arriving at the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital with unspecified minor injuries, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

It was unclear why the man had barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Damage is initially estimated at $5,000, according to the Fire Department.

No one else was injured.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
East Valley Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like