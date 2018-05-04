Bicyclist in Saturday crash in east Las Vegas dies

A bicyclist critically injured in a crash Saturday in east Las Vegas has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office

He was Jason Eckert, 44, of Las Vegas, a release said Thursday.

Eckert was hit by a car that blew a stop sign about 5:20 p.m. at Indios Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, the release said. He and two other bicyclists were northbound on Mountain Vista, crossing Indios, when a silver 2000 Dodge Intrepid hit him, the release said.

The Dodge was speeding on Indios as it approached the stop sign, the release said. The sedan didn’t stop at the sign, hit Eckert and continued into a brick wall on the west side of the street, according to the release.

Eckert was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Clark County coroner’s office told Metro on Thursday that Eckert had died.

The driver of the Dodge, 40-year-old Danesmin Solis-Cortes, was hospitalized with minor injuries and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

The other bicyclists, a 46-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy, were uninjured.

Eckert’s death marked the 40th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

