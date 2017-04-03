Bicyclist injured after crashing near Lamb, Sahara

Police investigate after a bicyclist hit a curb and suffered a head injury near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday morning after hitting a curb and suffering a head injury in the east valley.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition, Metro officer Larry Hadfield said. Initial reports to police indicated the bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Closures are expected in the area, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

