Bicyclist killed after being hit by taxi in east Las Vegas

A bicyclist was killed in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening after being hit by a taxicab, Las Vegas police said.

Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (Thinkstock)

A bicyclist died Tuesday night after he was hit by a taxicab in the east valley.

The crash was called in just after 6 p.m. at Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue, police said. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling east on Flamingo and tried to turn left or make a U-turn at Euclid Street when he was struck by a taxicab traveling westbound.

The 62-year-old taxi driver stopped at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 115th traffic fatality Las Vegas police have investigated this year.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the bicyclist’s name after his next of kin are notified.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV