Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

The collision occurred about 7:06 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue north of Fremont Street, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 61-year-old Las Vegas man died after his bicycle collided with a vehicle Saturday morning in east Las Vegas, police said.

Police said the bicyclist, who was riding south on Fremont Street along the east curb, made an abrupt turn to the west, north of a marked crosswalk, and struck the right front of a Ford F-150 that had just completed a right turn from Sahara onto northbound Fremont Street.

The bicyclist died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene, was not impaired, and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 75th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2024. The collision remained under investigation.