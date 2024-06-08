105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
East Las Vegas shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home
Deaundra Talton (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man faces murder charge in October killing
Drivers, beware: Parts of US 95, I-15 to get a makeover in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2024 - 2:14 pm
 

A 61-year-old Las Vegas man died after his bicycle collided with a vehicle Saturday morning in east Las Vegas, police said.

The collision occurred about 7:06 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue north of Fremont Street, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist, who was riding south on Fremont Street along the east curb, made an abrupt turn to the west, north of a marked crosswalk, and struck the right front of a Ford F-150 that had just completed a right turn from Sahara onto northbound Fremont Street.

The bicyclist died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene, was not impaired, and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 75th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2024. The collision remained under investigation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
1 injured, 3 displaced in east Las Vegas Valley fire
recommend 2
Power restored after outage in the east valley
recommend 3
Man dies after east valley car crash, 5 months after fatal shooting at same location
recommend 4
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in southeast Las Vegas crash
recommend 5
Drivers, beware: Parts of US 95, I-15 to get a makeover in Las Vegas
recommend 6
Boy in critical condition after being struck by Polaris Slingshot