Bicyclist struck by car in east Las Vegas dies of injuries

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car while trying to avoid a tree blocking the road Sunday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 53-year-old man was riding a KS Mountain Bike westbound in the bike lane on Harmon Avenue, east of the road’s intersection with Nellis Boulevard. The man moved into the outside westbound travel lane to avoid a tree blocking the bicycle lane at the same time a 1993 Lincoln Mark VIII being driven by an 88-year-old man merged into the lane, police said.

The front right of the car hit the back of the bicycle, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with what were described at the time as nonlife-threatening injuries, but on Monday the Clark County coroner’s office notified the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail that the bicyclist died at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

This is the 83rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

