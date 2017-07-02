Body found in parked car at Las Vegas McDonald’s

A body was found inside a car parked Sunday morning at a Las Vegas McDonald’s, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police respond to a scene. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to calls at about 9:15 a.m. about a driver passed out behind the wheel in a car parked in a McDonald’s parking lot at 4400 E. Charleston Blvd. Arriving officers pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown; police are investigating.

