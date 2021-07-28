Body found in wash channel in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found in a wash near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning near an east valley golf course.

Police were called about 10:15 a.m. after a report of a body in a wash channel on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near The Club at Sunrise golf course east of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office was on scene Wednesday afternoon while police investigate, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.