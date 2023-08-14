99°F
East Valley

Boy, 9, suffers life-threatening injuries after losing control of dirt bike

August 13, 2023 - 8:02 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday when he was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear and fell off the bike, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the boy was on a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike on Capistrano Avenue east of Burnham Avenue, near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, just after noon on Sunday when he lost control of the bike.

“He lost control, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

The boy was taken to nearby Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section was investigating, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

