East Valley

Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley

One person died Monday night after a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a Las Vegas police officer's vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 7:53 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2023 - 6:28 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy died Monday night after he ran a red light and crashed into a Las Vegas police officer’s vehicle.

At around 6:20 p.m. a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was at a red light on Boulder Highway. When the light turned green, Officer Christopher Mitchell drove his 2015 Ford Explorer south while the driver of a 2001 Buick LeSabre heading west on East Flamingo Road ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy driving the Buick was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died, police said. Mitchell, 36, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

Flamingo and Boulder intersection was closed in all directions for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

 
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
By / RJ

Victor Morales, 55, is accused of DUI in connection with a July 10 crash with a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a second car.

