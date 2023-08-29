Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley

A boy died Monday night after he ran a red light and crashed into a Las Vegas police officer’s vehicle.

At around 6:20 p.m. a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was at a red light on Boulder Highway. When the light turned green, Officer Christopher Mitchell drove his 2015 Ford Explorer south while the driver of a 2001 Buick LeSabre heading west on East Flamingo Road ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy driving the Buick was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died, police said. Mitchell, 36, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

Flamingo and Boulder intersection was closed in all directions for several hours while police investigated the crash.

