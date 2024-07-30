Bulldog dies after found in plastic tote behind Las Vegas store

A dog that was sealed shut inside a plastic tote and later died has prompted a police investigation. More than $21,000 has been raised for a reward.

A post about the reward for Reba on Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Facebook)

A dog that was sealed shut inside a plastic tote and later died despite rescue efforts has prompted an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County officials and others.

Reba, a multicolored large bulldog, was found just before 1 a.m. Friday in severe breathing distress behind a Von’s grocery store on the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue near South Maryland Parkway.

“Responding officers contacted a citizen who found an abandoned dog inside a plastic tote behind a business,” a Metropolitan Police Department news release stated Monday. “The dog appeared to be in medical distress and was transported to a local animal hospital where it later died.”

More than $21,000 has been raised for a reward to determine who might have been involved.

“Our hearts are so heavy. We are angry too,” a Facebook post from the Vegas Rescue Project stated. “Reba deserves to be here! She deserved a full life filled with love.”

Nevada Voters for Animals is helping sort through leads that have come in so far, the group said in another post. They can be reached at 702-660-8970 or NevadaVoters4Animals@gmail.com.

“We cannot express our gratitude for all of you for the support you’ve shown for #justiceforreba,” a post on Vegas Rescue Project stated.

Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit is leading the investigation with Clark County Animal Protection Services and others helping.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we are unable to share any further details at this moment,” according to a Clark County statement. “We continue to encourage community members to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to animal welfare.”

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-2907. Tips can also be sent to Clark County Animal Protection Services at 702-455-7710 or LVMPD by calling 311.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.