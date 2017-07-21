Chef watches clientele grow over 11 years at east valley’s Sushi Twister

Yasauyuki Yamazaki stands behind the long, black counter, cutting fish, rolling rice and drizzling “Japanese salsa” as a manager and sushi chef at Sushi Twister.

Yasauyuki Yamazaki stands behind the counter making sushi at Sushi Twister, 5566 Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Yamazaki has worked at the restaurant for 11 years. Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Half orders of Sushi Twisters "Salmon Loves Lemon" roll (California roll topped with salmon and lemon slices), the "Sushi-Twister" roll (shrimp tempura and cucumber wrapped with Tuna and topped with the restaurant's Japanese salsa), and the "Crispy Vacation" roll (spicy tuna wrapped with seared albacore and topped with crispy onion and garlic sauce). The restaurant is located at 5566 Boulder Highway. Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

Half orders of Sushi Twister's Mexican roll (spicy crab wrapped with shrimp) and the "Boulder Crunchy" roll (shrimp tempura and cucumber with sliced avocado and tempura crumbs). The restaurant is located at 5566 Boulder Highway. Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sushi Twister's mango mochi ice cream. The restaurant, at 5566 Boulder Highway, features an all-you-can eat menu for lunch and dinner. Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

Yamazaki has prepared and rolled sushi at the restaurant, 5566 Boulder Highway, for 11 years. Over time, he said, he has watched the restaurant’s clientele grow from a trickle to large weeknight crowds.

The all-you-can-eat option for sushi is a popular choice, costing $22.95 for adults and $12.45 for kids during lunch, while dinner runs at $26.95 for adults and $12.45 for kids.

Most rolls can be ordered in half sizes. Yamazaki said popular rolls include the “Salmon loves Lemon” roll (a California roll wrapped with salmon and sliced lemon, $9.25 for eight pieces) and the “Angry Ninja” (shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber topped with more spicy crab, $10.98 for eight pieces).

The all-you-can-eat lunches and dinners also have appetizers, ice cream (with mochi and American variations) and nigiri sushi available. Yamazaki said the most popular nigiri is the salmon (wild salmon is $3.75, while smoked salmon is $4), yellowtail ($4.23) and garlic tuna ($4.25).

Yamazaki’s favorite part of the job is talking to customers from behind the sushi counter.

“I can see many people and communicate with them,” he said. “I can get to know how they enjoy their food.”

Sushi Twister Where: 5566 Boulder Highway Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. weekdays, noon to 10:30 p.m. weekends More information: 702-433-8892 or sushitwister.com Social media: facebook.com/Sushi-Twister-122270207827641/

