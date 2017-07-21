ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Chef watches clientele grow over 11 years at east valley’s Sushi Twister

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 11:29 am
 

Yasauyuki Yamazaki stands behind the long, black counter, cutting fish, rolling rice and drizzling “Japanese salsa” as a manager and sushi chef at Sushi Twister.

Yamazaki has prepared and rolled sushi at the restaurant, 5566 Boulder Highway, for 11 years. Over time, he said, he has watched the restaurant’s clientele grow from a trickle to large weeknight crowds.

The all-you-can-eat option for sushi is a popular choice, costing $22.95 for adults and $12.45 for kids during lunch, while dinner runs at $26.95 for adults and $12.45 for kids.

Most rolls can be ordered in half sizes. Yamazaki said popular rolls include the “Salmon loves Lemon” roll (a California roll wrapped with salmon and sliced lemon, $9.25 for eight pieces) and the “Angry Ninja” (shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber topped with more spicy crab, $10.98 for eight pieces).

The all-you-can-eat lunches and dinners also have appetizers, ice cream (with mochi and American variations) and nigiri sushi available. Yamazaki said the most popular nigiri is the salmon (wild salmon is $3.75, while smoked salmon is $4), yellowtail ($4.23) and garlic tuna ($4.25).

Yamazaki’s favorite part of the job is talking to customers from behind the sushi counter.

“I can see many people and communicate with them,” he said. “I can get to know how they enjoy their food.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

