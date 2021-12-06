Child hospitalized, 2 treated at scene of southeast valley house fire

The blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road.

{Clark County Fire Department}

A child was hospitalized after a fire in southeast Las Vegas Monday morning.

Multiple people called in around 10:15 a.m. to report the blaze at a home on the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road, according to a statement from Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon.

“According to callers, there may have been children inside the residence,” Blackmon said.

One child was found and taken to the hospital while two others were treated at the scene. Their conditions were not known.

Firefighters were still knocking down hot spots as of 11:30 a.m., Blackmon said.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate had not yet been determined.

Las Vegas police confirmed that they responded to a fire in the area, but deferred to the fire department for further information.

