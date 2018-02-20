Coroner identifies Las Vegas, 92, woman killed by truck

A 92-year-old Las Vegas woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Elvira Morales-Gonzalez was struck about 9:45 a.m. Saturday by a Dodge Ram while she was crossing McLeod Drive outside of a marked crosswalk near Desert Inn Road. Police said she was about 500 feet from the nearest crosswalk.

Her death, which has been ruled an accident by the county coroner, was the ninth traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

McLeod and Desert Inn, las vegas, nv