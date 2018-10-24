Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

Michael Richard Nash, 47, was riding west on the north sidewalk of Sahara Avenue when the crash happened about 8:35 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas police said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the bicyclist who died after he was hit by a dump truck Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Michael Richard Nash, 47, was riding west on the north sidewalk of Sahara Avenue when the crash happened about 8:35 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas police said. A 2007 International roll-off dump truck was turning right from westbound Sahara Avenue onto northbound Lamb Boulevard when the bicycle rode across Lamb in front of the truck.

The truck hit the bicycle Nash was riding, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and called in the crash.

Nash died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. His death marks the 113th traffic fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

