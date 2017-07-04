Coroner IDs body found in Las Vegas McDonald’s parking lot

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the body found in an east valley McDonald’s parking lot Sunday morning.

Richard Macias, 36, was found at about 9:15 a.m. inside a car parked at the McDonald’s restaurant at 4400 E. Charleston Blvd., the coroner’s office said.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced Macias dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner has not yet determined Macias’ residence and cause or his manner of death.

No foul play is suspected, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police continue to investigate.

