Coroner IDs infant found ‘not breathing’ in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified 2-month-old Erin Vandusen as the infant who died Friday in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an infant who died Friday morning in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

A 911 call around 10:45 a.m. reported that 2-month-old Erin Vandusen, identified by the coroner’s office Monday, was “not breathing and cold” in an apartment on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. Erin was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The coroner’s office has not released Vandusen’s cause or manner of death.

Metro’s abuse and neglect unit was investigating, per protocol for all child deaths, Meltzer told the Review-Journal last week.

