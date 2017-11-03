Coroner IDs man killed in southeast Las Vegas crash

The Clark County Coroner has identified the Las Vegas man killed last week in a southeast valley crash.

Police said 86-year-old Mantford Edwin Counterman Jr. died Oct. 28 from blunt force injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical center. His death was ruled an accident.

Counterman was traveling eastbound on Vista Flora Way and failed to yield to right of way as he turned left onto Nellis Boulevard, police said. His Nissan Sentra was struck by a Jeep Patriot traveling southbound on Nellis.

Police said the 20-year-old driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and did not appear impaired.

Counterman’s death marked the 111th traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

