Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian killed Wednesday in an east valley crash has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was Peter Edward Davila, 54, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vegas Valley and Cabana drives, near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

Witnesses told police a Chrysler PT Cruiser was turning left from eastbound Vegas Valley onto Cabana when it crossed in front of a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound, police said.

After the two vehicles collided, the Silverado was redirected onto the southwest corner of the intersection, police said. The Silverado struck Davila, who was standing on the sidewalk. He died at the scene.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, police said.

The drivers stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

