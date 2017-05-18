ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
East Valley

Coroner IDs woman killed in east Las Vegas apartment fire

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 10:48 am
 

The Clark County Coroner identified a woman who died after a Monday morning apartment fire in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters found Avelina Camargo, 22, unconscious in an apartment building at 5421 E. Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, the Clark County Fire Department said.

She died at University Medical Center the next day. The coroner has not yet determined her cause of death.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Camargo’s family cover funeral costs.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like