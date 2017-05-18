Coroner IDs woman killed in east Las Vegas apartment fire

May 18, 2017 - 10:48 am

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building at 5421 E. Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, on Monday, May, 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Coroner identified a woman who died after a Monday morning apartment fire in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters found Avelina Camargo, 22, unconscious in an apartment building at 5421 E. Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, the Clark County Fire Department said.

She died at University Medical Center the next day. The coroner has not yet determined her cause of death.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Camargo’s family cover funeral costs.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.