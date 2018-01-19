Coroner IDs woman struck, killed by SUV in east Las Vegas

The woman who died after she was struck by an SUV in the eastern valley last month has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman who died after she was struck by an SUV in the eastern valley last month has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Okmoon Smith, 65, was fatally struck Dec. 21 by a vehicle on the 5000 block of East Russell Road, west of Galleria Drive.

Police said the Smith was crossing Russell when a westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee hit her. Las Vegas police said she was crossing the road about 600 feet west of the intersection at Galleria. She died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

5000 block of East Russell Road, Las Vegas