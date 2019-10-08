Crash closes Harmon-Sandhill intersection in east Las Vegas
An east Las Vegas intersection is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
The crash about 6:30 a.m. at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road sent at least one person to a hospital with possibly serious injuries, Lt. David Gordon said in a text.
Metropolitan Police Department officers closed the intersection as of 6:45 a.m. as the crash is investigated.
Motorists should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
