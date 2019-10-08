Crash closes Harmon-Sandhill intersection in east Las Vegas

An east Las Vegas intersection is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash about 6:30 a.m. at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road sent at least one person to a hospital with possibly serious injuries, Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

Metropolitan Police Department officers closed the intersection as of 6:45 a.m. as the crash is investigated.

Motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.