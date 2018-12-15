Crash involving Las Vegas police car near Sam Boyd Stadium cleared

A crash near Sam Boyd Stadium involving a police vehicle Saturday caused major traffic delays ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl football game.

Westbound Tropicana Avenue at the intersection of Mountain Vista Street was closed for several hours Saturday following the 9:30 a.m. collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car and one other vehicle. Lt. Richard Meyers said the officer was “enroute to a call with lights and sirens on” at the time of the crash.

The officer and other involved driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Meyer said.

The game between Arizona State and Fresno State was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium, which is about 4 miles southeast of the scene of the crash.

