Crash involving motorized scooter injures 1 in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a person driving a motorized scooter with serious injuries in the east valley on Friday night.

The UMC Trauma Center, Nevada's only level 1 trauma center, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Police received reports at about 5:50 p.m. of a crash involving a motorized scooter and a car at East Charleston Boulevard and South Lamb Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin. The driver of the scooter was hospitalized at University Medical Center with serious injuries, he said.

Charleston Boulevard was closed in both directions in the area of the crash, Goodwin said at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. He said drivers should expect the road to be closed for another two to three hours.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

36.159011, -115.080075